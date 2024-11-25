 Clear weather expected before evening rain
Clear weather expected before evening rain

Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 11:13 Updated: 25 Nov. 2024, 12:28
Residents pass a sidewalk in Seoul as the capital experienced volatile weather on Feb. 5, accompanied by strong winds and sleet. [YONHAP]

Weather across the nation was forecast to be clear Monday, but some areas were expected to see rain in the evening.
 
Rain droplets of less than 0.1 millimeter are expected in western regions, including Seoul, starting at night, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
 

Rain will begin around nighttime in the central west coast, Jeolla regions, western South Gyeongsang and on Jeju Island. Jeju will experience heavy rainfall of around 30 millimeters per hour.
 
Inland areas will see significant temperature fluctuations between day and night, with differences reaching up to 15 degrees. Morning lows will range from minus two to 10 degrees Celsius (28.4 to 50 Fahrenheit), while daytime highs are expected to be between 13 and 19 degrees.
 
From Tuesday, the weather across the country is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain.
 
In southern regions and on Jeju Island, rain will largely stop by the morning, but in central regions, it is likely to continue until nighttime.
 
The expected rainfall is: 20 to 100 millimeters on Jeju Island, 20 to 60 millimeters near the southern coast of South Jeolla and around Mount Jiri and 10 to 40 millimeters in the Jeolla region, Ulsan, inland areas of South Gyeongsang and Daegu.
 
Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi are also expected to receive 10 to 40 millimeters of rain.
 
Strong winds are expected to blow across most regions of the country, with high wind advisories likely to be issued.
 
Morning lows will range from 6 to 14 degrees, and daytime highs will be relatively mild, between 8 and 16 degrees.

