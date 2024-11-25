Rain, wind and possibly snow expected nationwide Tuesday

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is expected nationwide on Tuesday, and temperatures are anticipated to drop significantly overnight, leading to possible snow.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), a developed low-pressure system passing over the Korean Peninsula will bring heavy rain nationwide. The rain is expected to begin in the evening in Jeju, expand to the west coast of the mainland, the Jeolla region and western South Gyeongsang by night, and cover the entire nation on Tuesday.The southern coast is forecast to receive up to 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) of rain, while Jeju could see more than 100 millimeters. The Seoul metropolitan area, Chungcheong and other central regions will likely experience 10 to 40 millimeters of rainfall.In Seoul and parts of the central region, the first snow of the season could fall on Wednesday.On Wednesday, a strong vortex carrying cold air in the upper atmosphere is expected to push temperatures down significantly. As a result, rain will likely turn into snow in various regions nationwide.The morning low is forecast to drop to 1 degree Celsius on Wednesday in Seoul, increasing the likelihood of snow. Seoul's first snowfall typically occurs around Nov. 21, making this year's snowfall slightly delayed.The expected snowfall on Wednesday will be 1 to 5 centimeters in Seoul, Incheon and southwestern inland Gyeonggi, 3 to 10 centimeters in northern and eastern Gyeonggi, and 5 to 15 centimeters in inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon.In southern regions, eastern North Jeolla could receive 3 to 10 centimeters, while North Chungcheong is expected to see 2 to 8 centimeters of snow.“There is a possibility of heavy snow advisories being issued due to the relatively high precipitation,” said a KMA official. Heavy snow advisories can be issued when over 5 centimeters accumulate in 24 hours.The KMA also recommended preparations for strong winds and cold weather. Most regions nationwide are expected to experience wind gusts of around 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour through Wednesday.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]