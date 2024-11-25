Dongduk Women's University conflict continues as students occupy main building



Dongduk Women's University and its student council continued to clash during a meeting on Monday, with the university wanting to leave room for discussions on going coed and the student council calling for a complete stop.University officials, including president Kim Myung-ae, and the student council met on Monday to follow up on the previous meeting.During a meeting held Nov. 21, the university agreed to stop discussing the coed issue for now and would discuss with students if it were to resume them, while the student council stopped the boycott of classes but continued to occupy the main building.The two parties clashed about whether the main building would continue to be occupied by students during Monday's meeting, with no agreements reached.University officials requested the students stop occupying the main building, but the student council remained firm that it would continue to occupy it unless the university completely puts an end to discussions."The university's stance is clear," wrote President Kim in a statement released after Monday's meeting. "We ask to stop the unlawful occupation of the main building and an end to protests, then to begin discussions of a coed proposal through respectful dialogue and constructive debates."Since Nov. 11, Dongduk Women's University students have been protesting against the university discussing becoming a coed institution. The university says it has only discussed the change as a possible plan and not a formal agenda, with students requesting a stop to all discussions.President Kim added in the statement that classes are back to normal, as most buildings have been opened again, and that the university will take firm action against acts of violence, infringement on rights to learn, damage to facilities and unlawful occupation of buildings.Dongduk Women's University also announced Monday it will start accepting reports of damage from university members, ensuring anonymity.The university also mentioned during past statements that compensation is needed for damage on campus, including buildings and roads covered with lacquer paint and facilities for a job fair being damaged.The National Police Agency said there have been six police reports regarding Dongduk Women's University, during a press conference on Monday. The six reports are mostly regarding a third-party tresspassing, online threats and damage made to property, while none were made by the university or related to the lacquer paint across campus.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]