North Korea and Russia agree to strengthen sports exchanges

North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on enhancing sports exchanges for next year, the North's state media said Monday, as the two nations have been bolstering cooperation in various fields.Kim Il-guk, North Korea's minister of physical culture and sports, signed the protocol with Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev in Pyongyang on Sunday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.While details of the protocol were not disclosed, the KCNA said that Kim and Degtyarev discussed ways to expand and enhance exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' sports sectors during their talks.The Russian Embassy in North Korea announced the Russian sports minister's visit in a Facebook post Friday, saying the agreement he planned to sign with North Korea would include joint sports events, the nurturing of expert workforces and sports tourism.Since signing a "strategic partnership treaty" in June, the two countries have expanded bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including the military, economy and sports.Yonhap