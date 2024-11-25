Fire erupts at POSCO's Pohang factory again

A fire broke out at a POSCO factory in Pohang, officials have said, with the blaze being completely put out two hours later.The fire started at the steel company's third Finex furnace of the plant at 11:18 p.m. Sunday.Firefighters dispatched 21 fire trucks and some 50 personnel to the scene before extinguishing the fire at 1:13 a.m. Monday. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.The police and fire agency plan to look into the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.Just two weeks earlier, a fire broke out at the same Finex furnace, injuring one worker and halting production. The company had resumed normal operations at the furnace on Tuesday last week.Yonhap