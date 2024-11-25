Illegal immigrant who jumped into sea to avoid drunk driving arrest caught and deported

An illegal immigrant who fled by swimming into the sea to avoid a sobriety test was apprehended at his residence by the police and later deported.According to the Busan Jungbu Police Precinct on Monday, a Vietnamese national in his 30s crashed a car into a metal barrier near Yongdusan Park in Jung District around 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 6.The tow truck driver, who arrived to remove the vehicle, became suspicious of the man and reported him to the police. When officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m., they detected signs of intoxication.The man handed over another person's driver's license and resisted when officers attempted to conduct a sobriety test, subsequently fleeing the scene.The man fled from the crash site to a location near the Lotte Department Store in Gwangbok-dong, where he jumped into the sea and swam more than 200 meters (656.2 feet). He eventually came ashore, took a taxi and headed to his residence in Saha District, Busan.Police apprehended him at his residence around 12:20 p.m. the same day on charges of violating the Immigration Act.A police official stated that after completing their investigation on the day of the man's arrest, they transferred the man to the Immigration Office, which subsequently deported him.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]