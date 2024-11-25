Illegal immigrant who jumped into sea to avoid drunk driving arrest caught and deported
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 12:41
An illegal immigrant who fled by swimming into the sea to avoid a sobriety test was apprehended at his residence by the police and later deported.
According to the Busan Jungbu Police Precinct on Monday, a Vietnamese national in his 30s crashed a car into a metal barrier near Yongdusan Park in Jung District around 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 6.
The tow truck driver, who arrived to remove the vehicle, became suspicious of the man and reported him to the police. When officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m., they detected signs of intoxication.
The man handed over another person's driver's license and resisted when officers attempted to conduct a sobriety test, subsequently fleeing the scene.
The man fled from the crash site to a location near the Lotte Department Store in Gwangbok-dong, where he jumped into the sea and swam more than 200 meters (656.2 feet). He eventually came ashore, took a taxi and headed to his residence in Saha District, Busan.
Police apprehended him at his residence around 12:20 p.m. the same day on charges of violating the Immigration Act.
A police official stated that after completing their investigation on the day of the man's arrest, they transferred the man to the Immigration Office, which subsequently deported him.
