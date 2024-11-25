Police grill daughter of ex-President Moon over illegal accommodation allegations

Police conducted a closed-door questioning of Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, regarding allegations of operating unlicensed accommodations.At a press briefing on Monday, Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Office of Investigation, said that Moon was questioned on Saturday.The Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct grilled Moon over allegations that she violated the Public Health Control Act by running an accommodation business and renting out her studio apartment in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, through Airbnb without registration."Extensive investigations have been conducted, and we will promptly carry out additional investigations to specify the criminal facts and forward the case to the prosecution,” said Woo."She was highly cooperative during the investigation.”According to the Public Health Control Act governing services related to public hygiene, including lodging businesses, operators are mandated to report or register their services with state or local authorities. Those who breach the act could face a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,300).Woo said although a search and seizure warrant was issued for Airbnb, it could not be carried out because the company's headquarters are overseas.Woo said the police have asked the company to cooperate.Moon was also handed over to the prosecution on Nov. 19 for possible indictment on charges of drunk driving. On Oct. 5, she collided her car into a taxi while changing lanes without signaling in front of the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]