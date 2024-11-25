Police uncover record 25 technology leaks to foreign countries this year



CHO JUNG-WOO

Police on Monday announced that they have uncovered 25 cases of technology leaks to foreign countries so far this year, marking the highest number since the National Investigation Headquarters was established in 2021.According to the National Police Agency, China accounted for the most cases with 18, followed by the United States with three. Germany, Vietnam, Iran and Japan had one case each.The leakage methods included illegally filming related content, storing data on USB drives and sharing information through social media platforms.All 25 cases uncovered between January and October this year have been referred to the prosecution for violations of the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act, police said.Of the 25 cases, 10 involved critical technologies related to national security, the highest number recorded since crackdowns began in 2021.The figure is significantly high compared to one in 2021, four in 2022 and two in 2023.This year also marked the first time technology leaks to foreign countries accounted for over 20 percent of all leak cases.Among the technologies illegally shared, around 32 percent were related to display technologies, while 28 percent were tied to semiconductors.One prominent case involved the arrest and indictment of a former Samsung Electronics executive in September for leaking trade secrets valued at least 4.3 trillion won ($3.2 billion) to establish a copycat chip factory in China.The 66-year-old, who had also served as an executive at SK hynix, is accused of sharing technology related to sub-30-nano DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, which are classified as national core technologies.In July, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency arrested four individuals accused of photographing national core organic light-emitting diode technology to use at a competing overseas company. Two of the suspects were detained.Additionally, police confiscated around 4.9 billion won worth of criminal proceeds in six cases of technology leaks to foreign countries.In one such case, 2.16 billion won in cash, vehicles and stocks were seized in connection with suspects who sold trade secrets from a domestic chemical company to a Chinese firm.On Monday, the National Investigation Headquarters pledged to strengthen its efforts to combat technology leaks by adopting new investigative methods, including undercover operations and increasing investigative personnel.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]