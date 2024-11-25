Protest performance represents women's deaths with 192 pairs of shoes

Korea Women’s Hot-Line, a women's rights activist group, held a protest performance titled “192 Pairs of Shoes” on Monday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.The performance took place in front of Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno District, central Seoul.The activists arranged 192 pairs of shoes on colored sheets of paper to form the number 1,672.The number represents the total number of women killed by men over the past 15 years, according to news reports gathered since 2009.The 192 pairs of shoes symbolize the number of women who were killed by men last year. Each piece of paper featured the name of a victim along with a brief explanation of how she died.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]