Seoul's 'Hangang Bus' ferries unveiled for first time, official launch next March



CHO JUNG-WOO

cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s much-anticipated water bus project is closer to reality as the physical Hangang Bus ferries were unveiled for the first time on Monday.The two physical ferries, set to begin service along the Han River in March, were introduced during a vessel launching ceremony in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang.“The era of water transportation on the Han River has finally begun,” Oh said during the ceremony.The event was attended by around 40 officials, including the mayor and Choi Ho-jeong, the chair of the Seoul Metropolitan Council.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the ferries will arrive in the Han River next month after safety tests are completed. An additional 10 ferries are expected to arrive in Seoul before the official launch in March.The 150-ton Hangang Bus, capable of carrying 199 passengers, will stop at seven piers: Magok, Mangwon and Yeouido in western Seoul; Jamwon and Jamsil in southern Seoul; and Oksu and Ttukseom in eastern Seoul.The ferries will travel between Magok and Jamsil 68 times daily on weekdays, with 15-minute intervals during rush hours. On weekends and public holidays, the ferries will operate 48 times daily. A reservation system will be used for rides. The fare will be 3,000 won ($2.1) and covered by the Climate Card.According to city officials, the ferries will have panorama windows offering views of the river. Passengers can also enjoy light snacks and drinks at an onboard cafeteria. The ferries will be equipped with bicycle racks and wheelchair-accessible seats.Additionally, the ships will use hybrid diesel-electric engines, which are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 48 percent compared to standard diesel engines.The city government on Monday stressed that more than 95 percent of the engine parts were sourced domestically, addressing concerns about supply chain issues and costs. The ferries' engines have also been equipped with safety sensors to prevent fire hazards from batteries.The official launch of the city’s water bus was postponed from October this year to March next year "to ensure safety and quality."BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]