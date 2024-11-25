 Yoon, first lady change mobile phones
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 10:48 Updated: 25 Nov. 2024, 10:50
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a national prayer breakfast at a hotel in Seoul on Friday. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee have stopped using their mobile phones and replaced them with new phones, an official at the ruling bloc said Sunday.
 
The move came after Yoon said in a Nov. 7 press conference that both he and his wife should have changed to new mobile phones after his inauguration, in response to criticism over the first lady using her personal phone for communications linked to controversies surrounding her.
 

"I was given advice on changing the mobile phone that I used as a prosecutor," Yoon told the press conference. "I did this since there seemed to be benefits, despite the risks. Going forward, I will try to minimize the risks and take measures so that it will not concern the public."
 
The presidential office later said Yoon and the first lady will get new numbers for their personal phones.

