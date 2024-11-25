 I'm not guilty. What about you?
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 19:58
 
While Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is elated after the Seoul Central District Court found him “not guilty” of subornation of perjury in its first ruling on Monday, governing People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon is still stuck in a swamp of criticisms over his family members’ suspicious online comments against the presidential couple. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
