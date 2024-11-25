Today's fortune: Nov. 25, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1936: Avoid going out.1948: Eat well, even if you lack an appetite.1960: Avoid crowded places.1972: Complete tasks ahead of others.1984: Survive. Life is a series of competitions.1996: Skills and effort are the only ways to succeed.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1937: Likely to see more gains than losses.1949: Simply living is already a benefit.1961: You might hear good news.1973: Do not postpone today's tasks; act on them.1985: You’ll see potential and feel motivated to work.1997: Financial opportunities may align in your favor.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: perfectLucky direction: east1938: A parent‘s love for their children is endless.1950: In the era of 100-year lifespans, live with love.1962: In love, age is just a number.1974: Show affection to your spouse.1986: A good sense of camaraderie will develop.1998: Balance both love and work.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1939: A day where wisdom from experience shines.1951: Learn to use the internet and a smartphone.1963: Prepare for the second chapter of life.1975: You might connect well with someone in a senior position.1987: You can achieve both principle and practicality.1999: There are opportunities to learn while working.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1940: Be logical, not emotional.1952: Too much rigidity can lead to breaking.1964: Avoid being overly dominant or submissive.1976: Nothing in life comes free.1988: Avoid direct confrontations; take an indirect approach.2000: Don’t engage in arguments with others.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: new encountersLucky direction: east1941: You might have some worries.1953: Worrying doesn’t solve problems.1965: Avoid being blunt in communication.1977: Be cautious with financial transactions or investments.1989: You might face some bothersome tasks.2001: Be careful to avoid problematic encounters.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: cloudyLucky direction: north1942: Avoid thinking you are the only one who can do it.1954: Everyone relies on each other; cooperation matters.1966: Sometimes familiar faces can be more intimidating.1978: Avoid overworking or overexerting yourself.1990: Stay unnoticed by superiors and maintain neutrality.2002: Be cautious and prevent physical injuries.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1943: Happiness begins from within.1955: You might receive awaited news or results.1967: Every day is the best day to live fully.1979: You might find joy in pursuing a vision or passion.1991: A day filled with physical and emotional joy.2003: Luck will be on your side.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: Grace and dignity are important as you age.1956: Don’t hesitate to offer small help to others.1968: Maintain a steady and balanced pace.1980: Even a thousand-mile journey starts with a single step.1992: The first attempt doesn’t always yield results.2004: You might worry about career decisions.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1945: Hobbies become more important as you age.1957: Eat warm food and keep your body warm.1969: Knowledge is power.1981: Use social media and understand the atmosphere.1993: Dress warmly and focus on practical fashion.2005: Listen to music to relax.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1946: You may gain more than you lose.1958: A peaceful and leisurely day is likely.1970: Starting is half the battle.1982: You might begin something new with promise.1994: A day of motivation and productivity.2006: Consider wearing metallic accessories for luck.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: uniteLucky direction: north1935: An age to understand the will of the heavens.1947: Follow your heart freely.1959: Save and manage even a little.1971: Everything has its place; stay organized.1983: Unity and harmony are the keys to success.1995: A day with nothing to waste.2007: You might connect deeply with someone.