 Landers re-sign Guillermo Heredia on one-year, $1.8-million deal
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 12:25
Guillermo Heredia in action for the SSG Landers on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

The SSG Landers announced Monday they will bring back Cuban outfielder Guillermo Heredia for his third straight season in Korea.
 
The Landers said Heredia, the 2024 batting champion in the KBO, agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.8 million. He will earn $1.6 million in guaranteed salary and can make another $200,000 in incentives.
 

In 2024, Heredia earned $1.5 million while leading the KBO with a .360 batting average, finishing second with 195 hits and third with 118 RBIs. He became the first Landers player to win a batting title and set franchise records for hits and RBIs in a season.
 
Heredia has also won the KBO Fielding Award in left field in each of the past two seasons.
 
In 2024, Heredia became the first player to bat at least .300 against every opposing team since the league expanded to 10 clubs in 2015.
 
With this signing, the Landers have completed their foreign player picture for the 2025 season. They had earlier re-signed right-hander Drew Anderson for his second season and newly acquired former major league pitcher Mitch White.
 
KBO teams can each have a maximum two pitchers and one position player from outside Korea. 

Yonhap
tags Guillermo Heredia SSG Landers KBO

