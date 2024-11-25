벤탄쿠르, 손흥민에 대한 인종차별 발언으로 7경기 출전정지

토트넘 홋스퍼의 로드리고 벤탄쿠르가 10일 영국 런던의 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 열린 프리미어리그 입스위치 타운과의 경기 중 득점한 뒤 기뻐하고 있다. [EPA=연합뉴스]Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven domestic matches and fined £100,000 by England’s Football Association for perceived racist comments regarding teammate Son Heung-min in June.지난 6월 손흥민에게 인종차별적 발언을 한 토트넘 홋스퍼 미드필더 로드리고 벤탄크루가 잉글랜드 축구협회로부터 7경기 출전 정지와 벌금 10만 파운드를 부과받았다.Bentancur denies the charge, with the FA originally raised in September and described as an “aggravated breach” of rules as it included a reference to “nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”벤탄크루는 혐의를 부인했지만 잉글랜드축구협회는 지난 9월 그의 발언이 ‘국적, 인종 및 민족적 출신’에 대한 언급이 포함돼 규정상 ‘중대한 위반’에 해당한다고 설명하며 문제를 제기했다.An independent regulatory committee found the charge to be proven, bringing the seven-game ban into immediate effect following the international break. That rules Bentancur out for six Premier League games and the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, taking him out of the Premier League until Dec. 26.별도의 규제위원회는 벤탄크루의 혐의가 입증된 것으로 판단했다. 이에 따라 A매치 휴식기 뒤 7경기 출전 정지가 즉시 발효된다. 벤탄크루는 12월 26일까지 프리미어리그에 출전할 수 없으며, 이로 인해 프리미어리그 6경기와 카라바오컵 8강 경기에 결장하게 된다.The charge stems from a Uruguayan television appearance in June. While appearing on Uruguayan show “Por La Camiseta,” (2019-) Bentancur was asked by host Rafa Cotelo for a Spurs shirt. “Sonny's?” Bentancur said. “It could be Sonny’s cousin too [...] they all look the same.”혐의는 지난 6월 그가 우루과이 방송에 출연했을 때 발생했다. 우루과이 프로그램 ‘포르 라 카미세타 (Por La Camiseta)’에 출연한 벤탄쿠르는 진행자 라파 코텔로에게서 토트넘 유니폼을 구해달라는 요청을 받았다. 이에 대해 벤탄쿠르는 “손흥민의 유니폼?”이라고 되물으며 “손흥민 사촌 유니폼을 가져다 줘도 모를 것이다. 그들은 다 똑같이 생겼다”고 말했다.The idea that all Asians or all Koreans look the same is a common racist stereotype that has been directed at Korean celebrities, and in particular K-pop stars, in the past. His remarks constitute an “aggravated breach” under the FA rules.모든 아시아인이나 한국인이 똑같이 생겼다는 생각은 과거 한국 연예인, 특히 K팝 스타를 겨냥해 가해져 온 인종차별적 편견이다. 벤탄쿠르의 발언은 축구협회의 규정에 따라 ‘중대한 위반’ 에 해당한다.WRITTEN BY JIM BULLEY AND TRANSLATED BY CHO JUNG-WOO [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr, cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]