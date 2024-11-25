 Korea finish second at cheerleading world cup in Seoul
Published: 25 Nov. 2024, 13:41
  • 기자 사진
  • PAIK JI-HWAN
Team Korea compete at the International Cheer Union World Cup at Olympic Park SK Stadium in southern Seoul on Sunday. [YONHAP]

Team Korea compete at the International Cheer Union World Cup at Olympic Park SK Stadium in southern Seoul on Sunday. [YONHAP]

 
Korea finished the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cup at the Olympic Park SK Stadium in southern Seoul as runners-up on Sunday with three gold medals, four silver and three bronze. 
 

Related Article

 
The ICU World Cup is a tournament hosted by the ICU, the global governing body of cheerleading. Countries compete across multiple divisions in the tournament.  
 
The Philippines took the overall title with the most gold meals at four. Japan and Poland tied in third place with two gold medals apiece. 
 
This year's competiton included roughly 1,000 contenders from 15 countries.
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]
