Korea finish second at cheerleading world cup in Seoul



Korea finished the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Cup at the Olympic Park SK Stadium in southern Seoul as runners-up on Sunday with three gold medals, four silver and three bronze.The ICU World Cup is a tournament hosted by the ICU, the global governing body of cheerleading. Countries compete across multiple divisions in the tournament.The Philippines took the overall title with the most gold meals at four. Japan and Poland tied in third place with two gold medals apiece.This year's competiton included roughly 1,000 contenders from 15 countries.