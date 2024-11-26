 Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 18:56 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 18:58
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, poses for a photo with Hana employees who completed this year's Hana WAVEs program aimed at empowering women and fostering future leaders during the 2024 Hana WAVEs Conference in central Seoul on Monday. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, poses for a photo with Hana employees who completed this year's Hana WAVEs program aimed at empowering women and fostering future leaders during the 2024 Hana WAVEs Conference in central Seoul on Monday. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, poses for a photo with Hana employees who completed this year's Hana WAVEs program aimed at empowering women and fostering future leaders during the 2024 Hana WAVEs Conference on Monday.
 
Hana Financial Group said Tuesday that it held the conference as part of its annual WAVEs program, which stands for "Women's Actions, Voices, Emotions," at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul. The program began in 2021, with a total of 120 female employees completing the program so far.
tags Korea Hana Financial Group

More in Finance

Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment

Korea's crypto tax up for debate as deadline approaches, again

Kospi sheds 0.55% as new Trump tariff threat spooks investors

Korean insurers see 13% profit boost on strong sales and investments

Kospi opens lower as auto and financial shares weigh on gains

Related Stories

Hana chair woos foreign investors with value enhancement plan

Hana Financial inks cooperation agreement with France's Crédit Agricole CIB

Hana Bank opens first Mexican sales branch

Hana honors parents of employees with Family Month concert

Hana's helping hands
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)