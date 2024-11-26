Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, poses for a photo with Hana employees who completed this year's Hana WAVEs program aimed at empowering women and fostering future leaders during the 2024 Hana WAVEs Conference on Monday.Hana Financial Group said Tuesday that it held the conference as part of its annual WAVEs program, which stands for "Women's Actions, Voices, Emotions," at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul. The program began in 2021, with a total of 120 female employees completing the program so far.