BigHit Music appoints Shin Seon-jeong as general manager



YOON SO-YEON

yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr

BigHit Music, home to boy bands BTS and Tomorrow X Together, appointed Shin Seon-jeong as its new general manager to replace Shin Young-jae.The incoming general manager joined Big Hit Entertainment — the prior name of HYBE — in 2010 and worked in the company's training and developing team, which oversees the training and education process of the K-pop agency's trainees.The new CEO will seek to streamline the label's current work processes and carry out new projects, according to the agency."Shin Seon-jeong contributed to the early stages of growth and development of world-renowned artists BTS," BigHit Music said Tuesday in a press release. "For this, she was chosen on the Billboard 40 Under 40 list in 2022 and Billboard's Women in Music in 2023."Shin Young-jae, the former general manager, will focus on his role as CEO of HYBE Music Group APAC, which oversees the businesses within HYBE's music labels in Korean and Japan.HYBE Music Group APAC was founded in August to act as a command center for the music label's numerous businesses across Asia.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]