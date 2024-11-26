 KT deploys two AI-powered systems for enhanced network functions
Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 17:38
  기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
KT employees test the functionality of AI Meister and AI Operator at the telecom's research center in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [KT]

 
KT deployed two AI-powered systems to assist employees in managing network equipment, the mobile carrier said on Tuesday.
 
The move comes amid KT’s recent restructuring to streamline its network operations workforce for its transition to AI, which involved a total of 2,800 employees accepting voluntary resignation offers, leaving the company earlier this month.
 
AI Meister aids in the software management of network equipment using generative AI with diagnostic tools and knowledge search features, enabling even nonexperts to perform tasks proficiently, according to KT.
 
Another tool, AI Operator, supports physical management, integrating real-time tools for on-site operations.
 
AI Meister is applied to core network equipment in wired communications and will be expanded to wireless and other network devices in the future. AI Operator is currently used by employees to manage equipment utilized by its customers.
 

The mobile carrier is working to advance AI to independently monitor traffic and detect anomalies, identify root causes and implement solutions automatically.
 
“As an AI Intelligence & Communication Technology [AICT] company, KT will actively deploy AI in network operations to lead the future of networking,” said KT’s Oh Taek-gyun, senior vice president of network operations, in a statement. “We plan to continuously improve customer-perceived quality and operational stability using AI.”

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
