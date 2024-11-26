Min Hee-jin reports HYBE PR execs for causing damage to NewJeans



YOON SO-YEON

yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has reported two HYBE PR executives for harming NewJeans by intentionally downplaying the girl group’s achievements, Min's legal representation said Tuesday.Min filed a complaint at Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul on Monday against Park Tae-hee, HYBE’s chief communication officer, and Cho Sung-hun, leader of the corporate communication department, for breach of trust, according to her attorneys at Shin & Kim law firm.“Despite their legal obligation to promote NewJeans as part of HYBE's shared PR service, which receives commission from ADOR, they not only failed to fulfill that role but caused significant harm to ADOR and NewJeans by downplaying their achievements,” the law firm stated in a press release.Min stepped down from ADOR’s board and submitted her resignation on Nov. 20.On Nov. 22, Min also filed a complaint at Yongsan Police Station against Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho, its vice president and two other staff members for spreading false rumors.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]