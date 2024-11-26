Naver Plus members get Netflix access



LEE JAE-LIM

lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr

Naver Plus members will have access to an ad-supported standard Netflix subscription for free from Tuesday.The plan includes 1080p resolution, 2 simultaneous streams, unlimited mobile gaming and content storage.Naver Plus membership with a monthly subscription fee of 4,900 won ($3.50) offers extra loyalty points and benefits when utilizing its payment service, Naver Pay.Netflix’s ad-supported subscription costs 5,500 won monthly.The partnership between domestic portal giant Naver and global streaming service Netflix was announced last month in a bid by both platforms to attract more users.Naver does not disclose the exact figure of its Naver Plus membership users, but revenue from the program logged 46.2 billion won for the third quarter this year, a 5.1 percent on-year surge.Netflix has a slew of original Korean content lined up through the end of this year, including “The Trunk” starring actors Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin, season four of popular dating show “Single’s Inferno” and season two of drama series “Squid Game” starring leads Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun.BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]