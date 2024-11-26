Paris Baguette opens first European franchise in London's business district

The first Paris Baguette franchise store has opened in London, marking the bakery brand’s franchise debut in Europe, SPC Group announced Tuesday.The newly launched and locally operated franchise, located at the Jubilee Place mall in London's Canary Wharf business hub, accommodates up to 50 guests and offers a menu featuring globally popular items, including pastries and layered cakes.The move comes as SPC Group makes a strong push into the North American and European markets. The firm celebrated the opening of its 600th overseas Paris Baguette store on Bloor Street in Toronto last month and now operates in 14 countries including China, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia.Paris Baguette has only run company-managed stores in Europe, starting with its Paris location in 2014 and another in Britain in 2022. Following the opening of the Canary Wharf franchise, Paris Baguette now operates franchise stores in three countries — Britain, the United States and China.SPC Group plans to expand its European footprint further, including a goal of opening more than 100 branches in Britain by 2030, according to the bread manufacturer.Wane Stevens, the owner of the franchise, said his decision to open the shop was inspired by the bakery brand's recent launch in Britain. “I lived in Korea 20 years ago, and during that time, I frequently visited Paris Baguette, as I was captivated by its taste and quality,” he added.“With Paris Baguette’s exceptional quality, I believe the brand will be well-loved by British customers.”“Britain has an active franchise business environment and serves as an important base for expanding into the European market,” said SPC Group's Paris Baguette spokesperson. “Following the latest franchise launch in Britain, we will actively expand our franchise business across the European market.”BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]