Samsung C&T wins $2.85 billion power plant project in Qatar

Samsung C&T secured a 4 trillion won ($2.85 billion) deal to build a power plant from Qatar's state power company.Under a consortium with Japan's Sumimoto, Samsung C&T will build a power plant complex that will also include a desalination facility in the Ras Abu Fontas region near Doha for the Qatar General Electricity and Water, according to the company on Tuesday.Upon its planned completion in 2029, the facilities will supply approximately 16 percent of Qatar's total electricity and 17 percent of the country's desalinated water, which translate to generating 2,400 megawatts of power and producing 500,000 tons of desalinated water daily."Given that this is a national infrastructure project for Qatar, our prior project experience and the strong trust we have built played a significant role in securing this contract," Lee Byung-soo, head of Samsung C&T's energy solution division, said in a statement.Samsung's construction and trading arm has been expanding its foothold in the global energy sector. Recent deals include undertaking Qatar's solar power and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects; a power plant at Fujariah, United Arab Emirates; and cogeneration plants in Saudi Arabia. The company has also recently secured a solar project in Guam.BY LEE JAE-LIM, YONHAP [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]