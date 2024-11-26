Samsung's Lee Jae-yong seeks opportunity to overcome challenges in final court plea



JIN EUN-SOO

jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong urged the court on Monday to grant him the opportunity to focus fully on business matters in his final statement at the Seoul High Court.Prosecutors once again requested a five-year prison sentence in the appeal against Lee, linked to the 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates. A lower court had acquitted him in February, dismissing some 19 charges."I will do everything in my power to ensure that Samsung can once again become a company beloved by the people," Lee said."I humbly ask for the opportunity to focus entirely on this mission."The chairman said that he is aware of the growing concerns over the future of Samsung Electronics, which he pledged to overcome once again."The challenge we face now is more daunting than ever," he said. "But we will overcome these difficulties and take a step forward."The final verdict is set for Feb. 3.Shares of Samsung Electronics are down by more than 30 percent this year due to the uncertainty surrounding the company's future, despite the recent announcement of a $7 billion buyback plan.The company has been struggling to gain traction in the fast-changing world of AI chips while facing steep competition in the smartphone market.As a result, Samsung is set to make a major reshuffle at its Device Solutions (DS) division, which oversees the chip business.Some executives at the DS division have already been told to leave the company starting Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]