 You can now use the Karrot app to find your nearest bungeoppang vendor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

You can now use the Karrot app to find your nearest bungeoppang vendor

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 15:42 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 18:29
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
A bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry) vendor on the streets of Mapo District, western Seoul, in October 2022 [NEWS1]

A bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry) vendor on the streets of Mapo District, western Seoul, in October 2022 [NEWS1]

 
Danggeun, the operator of major online secondhand marketplace Karrot, has rolled out a map service that will allow users to find bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastries).
 
Residents can add or remove the locations of nearby street vendors and leave reviews to help fellow enthusiasts find the treats. They can also share details such as operating hours and prices as well as unique qualities of the pastries like “extra sweet due to a generous amount of adzuki beans.”
 
The service is seasonal and will be available until next March or April. Bungeoppang are popular winter treats.
 
Danggeun released a seasonal map service that enables users to track bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry) stands. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Danggeun released a seasonal map service that enables users to track bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry) stands. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Hopping on the bandwagon as people seek out of fresh, hot snacks during winter, Danggeun has been operating a seasonal map service since 2020, enable users to easily track stores or booths that sell hotteok (sweet pancakes), eomuk (fish cakes) and baked sweet potatoes.
 
The platform chose to focus specifically on bungeoppang this year because searches for the pastry were “exceptionally” high compared to those other items, according to a spokesperson.
 
The demand for such service stems from the scarcity of bungeoppang street carts despite its popularity as a winter snack. Factors include rising ingredient costs, stricter government crackdowns on unregistered street vendors and the prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which reduced foot traffic due to social distancing measures.
 

Related Article


BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags bungeoppang Danggeun

More in Industry

KT deploys two AI-powered systems for enhanced network functions

Samsung C&T wins $2.85 billion power plant project in Qatar

BigHit Music appoints Shin Seon-jeong as general manager

Naver Plus members get Netflix access

You can now use the Karrot app to find your nearest bungeoppang vendor

Related Stories

Even the street vendors are giving up as inflation bites

For selling online, 'hyperlocal' is the way to go

Lotte Himart gets into the secondhand game

'Every penny counts': Home-buyers are ditching realtors to save on fees

Bungeoppang: A Comforting Embrace of Tradition [Photo Essay Contest]
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)