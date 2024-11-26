You can now use the Karrot app to find your nearest bungeoppang vendor



Danggeun, the operator of major online secondhand marketplace Karrot, has rolled out a map service that will allow users to find(fish-shaped pastries).Residents can add or remove the locations of nearby street vendors and leave reviews to help fellow enthusiasts find the treats. They can also share details such as operating hours and prices as well as unique qualities of the pastries like "extra sweet due to a generous amount of adzuki beans."The service is seasonal and will be available until next March or April. Bungeoppang are popular winter treats.Hopping on the bandwagon as people seek out of fresh, hot snacks during winter, Danggeun has been operating a seasonal map service since 2020, enable users to easily track stores or booths that sell(sweet pancakes),(fish cakes) and baked sweet potatoes.The platform chose to focus specifically on bungeoppang this year because searches for the pastry were "exceptionally" high compared to those other items, according to a spokesperson.The demand for such service stems from the scarcity of bungeoppang street carts despite its popularity as a winter snack. Factors include rising ingredient costs, stricter government crackdowns on unregistered street vendors and the prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which reduced foot traffic due to social distancing measures.