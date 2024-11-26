 Korean authors and literature to be showcased at Montreal book fair
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

Korean authors and literature to be showcased at Montreal book fair

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 13:57 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 14:24
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Korean books will be displayed at the "K-Book Exhibition" of the Canadian book fair, Salon du Livre Montréal, running from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. [CULTURE MINISTRY]

Korean books will be displayed at the "K-Book Exhibition" of the Canadian book fair, Salon du Livre Montréal, running from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. [CULTURE MINISTRY]

 
Korean books and authors are set to take center stage at Canada’s premier book fair, Salon du Livre Montréal.
 
Running from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 98 Korean books will be displayed at the "K-Book Exhibition," the Culture Ministry said Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The event is part of the 2024-25 Canada-Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges, established by the two governments to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
 
The fair will feature works by Korea’s recent Nobel laureate, Han Kang, translated into French, alongside Korean children's books, picture books and web novels.
 
Six Korean authors, including fiction writers Yun Ko-eun and Jeong Yu-jeong and picture book creators Bam Ko and Soo Shin-ji, will attend the fair in person to host book talks. Yun, Jeong and Bam Ko will also participate in literary workshops at the University of Montreal with Canadian authors.
 

Related Article

 
“As we celebrate the 2024-2025 Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchange, we anticipate more active exchanges in publishing culture between our two countries,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement. “The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will continue to highlight the excellence and artistry of 'K-Books,' fostering global interest to expand Korean publishing content internationally.” 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
tags literature books

More in Books

Korean authors and literature to be showcased at Montreal book fair

K-Book Festival in Japan to kick off Nov. 23

Korean web novel 'Under the Oak Tree' joins New York Times Best Seller List

Korea's first international children's book fair to descend on Busan's Bexco this month

Heritage agency publishes book on Korea's fermented sauce culture

Related Stories

Culture Ministry to spotlight Korean literature at Korea House

Han Kang's Nobel Prize 'cause for national celebration,' says culture minister

2021.4.29 New Arrivals

At Tongbang book sale, expats find English reads — and new friends

K-Book Festival in Japan to kick off Nov. 23

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)