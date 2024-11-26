Korean authors and literature to be showcased at Montreal book fair



LEE JIAN

lee.jian@joongang.co.kr

Korean books and authors are set to take center stage at Canada’s premier book fair, Salon du Livre Montréal.Running from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 98 Korean books will be displayed at the "K-Book Exhibition," the Culture Ministry said Tuesday.The event is part of the 2024-25 Canada-Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges, established by the two governments to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.The fair will feature works by Korea’s recent Nobel laureate, Han Kang, translated into French, alongside Korean children's books, picture books and web novels.Six Korean authors, including fiction writers Yun Ko-eun and Jeong Yu-jeong and picture book creators Bam Ko and Soo Shin-ji, will attend the fair in person to host book talks. Yun, Jeong and Bam Ko will also participate in literary workshops at the University of Montreal with Canadian authors.“As we celebrate the 2024-2025 Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchange, we anticipate more active exchanges in publishing culture between our two countries,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement. “The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will continue to highlight the excellence and artistry of 'K-Books,' fostering global interest to expand Korean publishing content internationally.”BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]