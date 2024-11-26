Huawei’s bad karma with Trump (KOR)

“What? Why is it still here?” U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take a second term in office, may say this when designing his China policy in reference to Huawei.He pressured Huawei throughout his last term by cutting off the supply of high-tech semiconductors and driving them out of the market. He also pressured allies to cut off Huawei’s communication equipment and had Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the Huawei founder, detained in Canada. Trump would get angry to learn that Huawei is still alive and well.Actually, it became stronger. Its 5G smartphone, Mate 60, is the symbol of its thriving business. The world is astonished at the 7-nanometer semiconductor used in it. Recently, it surprised the industry again by introducing a phone that folds twice. Chinese people raved over its “triumph” after getting through the U.S. sanctions, and Huawei became No. 2 in the smartphone market in China, overtaking Apple.Huawei is ready to make another surprise this week. It is unveiling “Mate 70,” which it claims would be “the most powerful smartphone in history.” The operating system used in it is “Harmony OS 5.” Google’s Android-based application does not work on Harmony. It is a declaration that it will completely break away from the Western system.Huawei claims that about 1 billion smart devices use Harmony OS. It is expanding not only to smartphones but also to smart devices such as factories, automobiles and home appliances. And the state is behind this. The Chinese government had Huawei donate Harmony OS and is spreading it across all industries. In other words, Huawei plays a pivotal role in China’s technology independence.Huawei has one new mission — to build a semiconductor supply chain. According to a recent report by Bloomberg News, China has put Huawei at the core of building its own supply chain from design to production and packaging. The government is investing money and has called on related companies and research institutes, like universities, to participate. It will not be possible to win the competition of technological hegemony without putting down Huawei, the symbol of self-reliance. This is why Trump has no choice but to hit Huawei again.When Trump finished his first presidency, Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada, wearing an electronic bracelet. Now, she is a rotating chairperson of Huawei Technology until the end of March 2025. She will watch the inauguration of Trump in Washington D.C. from her living room couch in Shenzhen. It is an ill-fated relationship and a prelude for a more intense technology hegemony contest to unfold between the United States and China in the second Trump term.'뭐야 이 친구, 왜 아직 여기에 있어?' 제2기 집권을 앞둔 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인은 중국 정책을 설계하는 자리에서 이 말을 할지도 모른다. 화웨이(華爲)를 두고 하는 얘기다.지난 임기 내내 거세게 몰아붙였다. 첨단 반도체 공급을 끊었고, 시장에서 몰아냈다. 우방에 압력을 가해 화웨이의 통신 장비를 끊도록 했다. 창업자의 딸 멍완저우를 캐나다에 억류시키기도 했다. 그런 화웨이가 아직도 살아있다니…화낼 만도 하다.오히려 더 강해졌다. 작년 시판된 5G 스마트폰 '메이트 60'은 이를 상징한다. 여기에 쓰인 7나노 반도체에 세계는 경악을 금치 못했다. 최근에는 2번 접는 폴더블폰을 선보여 또다시 업계를 놀라게 했다. 미국 제재를 뚫고 거둔 '쾌거'에 중국인들은 환호했고, 화웨이는 중국 시장에서 애플을 밀어내고 스마트폰 시장 2위 자리를 탈환했다.화웨이는 이번 주 한 방 더 터트릴 심산이다. 후속작 '메이트 70'을 발표한다. 그들은 '역사상 가장 강력한 스마트폰'이 될 것이라고 자신한다. 여기에 사용되는 운영체제는 '훙멍(하모니OS)5'이다. 구글의 안드로이드 기반 애플리케이션은 아예 구동이 안 되는 것으로 알려졌다. 서구 시스템과는 완전 결별하겠다는 선언이다.훙멍OS를 사용하는 스마트 기기는 약 10억 대에 달한다는 게 화웨이의 주장이다. 스마트폰뿐만 아니라 공장, 자동차, 가전 등의 스마트 기기로 확대되고 있다. 뒤에 국가가 있다. 중국 정부는 훙멍OS 소스를 기부받아 전 산업으로 확산하고 있다. 화웨이가 중국 기술 자립의 중추 역할을 하는 셈이다.화웨이에 새로운 임무가 하나 떨어졌으니, '반도체 서플라이체인 구축'이 그것이다. 블룸버그 통신의 최근 보도에 따르면 중국은 설계에서 생산, 포장 등에 이르는 자체 공급망 구축의 핵심에 화웨이를 뒀다. 정부가 돈을 투자하고 관련 기업, 연구소(대학) 등을 대거 참여시킨다. 자력갱생의 상징 화웨이를 주저앉히지 않고는 기술 패권 경쟁에서 이길 수 없게 됐다. 트럼프가 화웨이를 다시 때릴 수밖에 없는 이유다.트럼프가 첫 대통령 임기를 마칠 때까지만 해도 전자 발찌(감시장치)를 찬 채 캐나다에 억류됐던 멍완저우는 최근 그룹 순회 회장에 올랐다. 내년 3월 말까지 맡는다. 그는 워싱턴에서 진행될 트럼프 대통령 취임 장면을 선전(深圳) 집 소파에 앉아 TV로 지켜보게 된다. 악연이다. 트럼프 2기 미·중 기술 패권 공세가 더욱 치열하게 전개될 것임을 예고하고 있다.