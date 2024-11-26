Stop deferring the taxation on crypto assets (KOR)

The question of taxing crypto assets has been tabled at the taxation subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Finance and Economy Committee. The inclusion of crypto taxation in the Income Tax Act was provided in 2020 and goes into effect in 2025 after two deferments. The government and ruling party propose another two-year grace period to 2027. The opposition Democratic Party (DP) wants to carry it on as planned after upping the annual tax exemption threshold to 50 million won ($35,574) from the original 2.5 million won.However, in an internal meeting, DP head Lee Jae-myung reportedly questioned the feasibility of the taxation, citing the complexity of identifying overseas crypto assets. The taxation may end up in the trash can like the financial income tax. The legislature reached a bipartisan decision to upend a separate income tax on financial investments in fear of capital flight in the stock market already rapidly losing investors.But the crypto market is a different matter. Digital coins drew frenzied investment after crypto-friendly former U.S. president Donald Trump got re-elected. The bellwether Bitcoin has neared $100,000. In a KBS TV interview, Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan spoke on the need of “close supervision” on unfair movements in the crypto market due to a sudden jump in the prices and heavy volatility. Trade turnover in the virtual coin market has exceeded that of the stock bourse.Unlike listed stocks, digital coins do not have underlying assets. Kim questioned “the positive impact” of crypto assets as opposed to the stock market that has a positive role in the economy. He said capital should flow into the stock market over crypto. Another deferment in the taxation can add fuel to the speculative market.Those calling for the deferral point to the difficulties of identifying the capital gains from crypto holdings. People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon questioned the readiness in “fair and equal” taxation on crypto assets. Some say taxation should come in 2027 when an international framework to automatically exchange information on crypto assets goes into effect. But despite the challenges to track offshore holdings, the United States, United Kingdom and Japan levy taxes on income from crypto investments.The National Assembly Budget Office last month pointed out repeated deferrals in taxation can make taxpayers question the government’s will and capabilities in taxing crypto assets. The Ministry of Economy and Finance should feel ashamed if it failed to come up with a taxation framework during the grace period. Taxation can stimulate research in blockchain and advances in the infrastructure. It should get started within a limited scope, if necessary.국회가 오늘 기획재정위원회 조세소위에서 가상자산 과세 문제를 논의한다. 가상자산 과세는 2020년 소득세법 개정으로 근거가 마련됐지만 도입은 두차례 연기됐다. 시행이 내년으로 다가오자 정부·여당은 2년 추가유예(2027년 시행)를 주장하고, 야당은 공제한도를 연간 250만원에서 5000만원으로 올려 예정대로 시행하자는 입장이다.다만 이재명 민주당 대표가 당내 비공개회의에서 “과세하려면 소득부터 파악해야 하는데, 해외거래를 포함해 가상자산 소득을 파악할 수 있느냐”고 언급한 사실이 알려졌다. 이 때문에 가상자산 과세가 폐지대상이 된 금융투자소득세의 뒤를 밟는 게 아니냐는 관측도 나온 상황이다. 금투세 폐지 합의는 가뜩이나 국내주식이 투자자의 외면을 받는 상태에서 과세까지 하면 자금이탈 규모가 커질 수 있다는 현실론이 받아들여진 때문이었다.하지만 코인시장은 다르다. 가상자산에 우호적인 도널드 트럼프 전대통령의 재선 이후 과열조짐까지 보여 왔다. 대표적 가상자산인 비트코인 가격은 10만달러에 육박했다. 김병환 금융위원장은 어제 KBS 일요진단에 나와 “가상자산 가격이 단기 급등하고 변동성이 크기 때문에 불공정 거래에 중점을 두고 면밀히 감시할 필요가 있다”고 말했다. 국내 코인시장 거래액은 이미 국내증시 거래대금을 추월했다.기업이 발행한 주식이 거래되는 증시와 달리 코인시장은 실물경제에 기반을 두지 않는다. 김 위원장은 “주식시장은 우리 경제의 선순환에 중요하지만 가상자산이 경제에 미치는 긍정적 영향이 무엇인가에 대한 의문이 있다”며 “두 시장을 놓고 보면 주식시장으로 돈이 와야 한다”고 말했다. 만약 가상자산 과세를 또 유예하면 이 '묻지마 투기장'에 불쏘시개를 넣어주는 꼴이 될 수 있다.과세 유예를 주장하는 쪽에선 소득파악이 어렵다는 문제를 제기한다. 한동훈 국민의힘 대표는 “가상자산에 대한 공정·공평한 과세가 현 준비상황으로는 어렵다“고 말했다. 가상자산에 대한 국제적 정보교류를 하는 2027년부터 시행하자는 의견도 있다. 하지만 해외소득 파악이 쉽지 않다는 건 우리만의 문제가 아니다. 미국·영국·일본 등은 이미 가상자산 소득에 과세한다. 지난달 국회예산정책처는 세법개정안 분석자료를 통해 “반복적 과세유예는 납세자가 가상자산 과세에 대한 정부의 의지와 역량에 대한 의구심을 갖게 할 수 있다”고 지적했다.그렇다면 유예기간 중에도 제대로 준비하지 못한 기획재정부가 뼈아프게 받아들여야 한다. 오히려 과세를 통해 가상자산의 기반이 되는 블록체인 기술연구를 확대하고, 관련 인프라를 갖추는 시기를 당길 수도 있다. 필요하다면 과세대상을 좁힌 상태에서 시작하는 것도 대안이 될 것이다.