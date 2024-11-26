BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100



YOON SO-YEON

BTS member Jin's latest single, "Running Wild," debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.Billboard announced in a chart preview posted on social media platform X that the song debuted at No. 53 for the week ending Nov. 30.It marks the vocalist’s second song to chart, following his debut solo single, "The Astronaut," which reached No. 51 in 2022."Running Wild" is the lead track from Jin's first solo album, “Happy,” released on Nov. 15. The six-track EP also made its debut on this week's Billboard 200 albums chart.The British rock-inspired pop-rock song, which reflects the warmth, brightness and passion inspired by love, debuted at No. 8 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on its release day. It also reached No. 25 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking Jin’s highest-charting solo song to date.BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]