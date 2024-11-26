 BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 10:00 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 10:14
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
BTS member Jin [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS member Jin [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS member Jin's latest single, "Running Wild," debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
 
Billboard announced in a chart preview posted on social media platform X that the song debuted at No. 53 for the week ending Nov. 30.
 
 

Related Article

 
It marks the vocalist’s second song to chart, following his debut solo single, "The Astronaut," which reached No. 51 in 2022.  
 
"Running Wild" is the lead track from Jin's first solo album, “Happy,” released on Nov. 15. The six-track EP also made its debut on this week's Billboard 200 albums chart.
 
The British rock-inspired pop-rock song, which reflects the warmth, brightness and passion inspired by love, debuted at No. 8 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on its release day. It also reached No. 25 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking Jin’s highest-charting solo song to date.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Jin BTS BigHit Music

More in K-pop

Cha Eun-woo and Lee Seung-gi to remake classic ballad 'Because You’re My Woman' for upcoming album

BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100

Min Hee-jin reports HYBE PR execs for causing damage to NewJeans

TWS holds showcase for first single 'Last Bell' — in pictures

TWS samples Seo Taiji and Boys' 'Last Festival' for its first single

Related Stories

BTS's Jin slated to release solo album in second half of 2024

BTS's agency asks fans to not visit Jin's military base

Police investigate alleged sexual harassment at BTS member Jin's 'free hug' event

Gucci names BTS’s Jin as global ambassador

'We’ve been here since 3 a.m.': ARMY show their dedication as BTS Festa begins
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)