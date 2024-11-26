 BTS's Jungkook, Stray Kids nominated in non-K-pop categories at BBMAs
BTS's Jungkook, Stray Kids nominated in non-K-pop categories at BBMAs

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 12:38 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 12:56
Boy band Stray Kids [NEWS1]

BTS's Jungkook and boy band Stray Kids secured nominations at this year's Billboard Music Awards' non-K-pop categories and are set to compete alongside pop stars.
 
According to the list of nominees at the 2024 BBMAs, Jungkook was nominated for Top Song Sales Artist alongside Taylor Swift. Stray Kids was nominated for Top Duo/Group along with rock bands Coldplay and Linkin Park.
 

The two K-pop acts have also secured nominations in three K-pop-exclusive categories. Stray Kids has been nominated for two K-pop categories: Top Global K-pop Artist and Top K-pop Album. Jungkook was nominated for three categories: Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album and Top Global K-pop Song.


BTS member Jungkook [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Other nominees for K-pop categories include BTS’s Jimin, who earned nominations for Top Global K-pop Artist and Top Global K-pop Song; Enhypen, for Top Global K-pop Artist and Top K-pop Touring Artist; and Tomorrow X Together, for three categories — Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Touring Artist and Top K-pop Album.
 
Seventeen was nominated for Top K-pop Touring Artist, Ateez for Top K-pop Album, ILLIT for Top Global K-pop Song and Le Sserafim for Top Global K-pop Song. 
 
This year’s Billboard Music Awards will air on Dec. 12 on U.S. Fox and Fire TV channels.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
