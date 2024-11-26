 Cha Eun-woo and Lee Seung-gi to remake classic ballad 'Because You’re My Woman' for upcoming album
Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 10:13 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 10:22
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo [FANTAGIO]

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo [FANTAGIO]

 
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo will duet with singer Lee Seung-gi on a remake of the latter's famous 2004 ballad, "Because You’re My Woman," Cha’s agency, Fantagio, said Tuesday.
 
The remake will be featured on Lee’s upcoming album, “With,” set for release on Dec. 4 to celebrate his 20th anniversary since debut.
 
 

Singers Lynn, Lee Mu-jin, Isu of M.C The Max and Captain Planet will also contribute to the album.  
 
Cha released his debut solo album, “Entity,” in February and held his "Mystery Elevator" tour across 11 cities worldwide.
 
He is currently filming for the upcoming Netflix original series “The Wonder Fools,” according to Fantagio.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100

