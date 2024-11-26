 Red Velvet’s Irene releases first solo album 'Like A Flower'
Red Velvet’s Irene releases first solo album 'Like A Flower'

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 14:10
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Irene of girl group Red Velvet [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Red Velvet's Irene's first solo album, “Like A Flower,” is a flower that bloomed thanks to her fans' love and support, the singer said Tuesday, the day of the album's release.
 
"I want to thank Luvy for waiting such a long time for my solo album — they’re the reason I could gather the courage to release it," Irene said in a press release Tuesday, ahead of the album's 6 p.m. release.
 

Luvy is the nickname for Red Velvet's official fan club, ReVeluv.
 
Irene officially launched her solo career with the release of “Like A Flower” on Tuesday.  
 
Irene of girl group Red Velvet [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

The eight-track album showcases Irene's versatility, with songs spanning multiple genres, including dance, ballad and R&B, according to her agency, SM Entertainment.
 
The agency also said that the title track, "Like A Flower," is a pop dance song characterized by its dreamy and addictive melody.
 
"This album was completed after deeply contemplating the stories I wanted to tell," Irene said. "While I have some mixed emotions, I’ve prepared it with my absolute best effort."
 
Irene of girl group Red Velvet [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

The artist emphasized her intention to demonstrate her musical range, encouraging fans to explore each track and discover new dimensions of her artistry.
 
The title track carries a metaphorical message about personal growth and self-empowerment, Irene said.
 
"The song represents taking small steps of courage and beautifully blooming, just like a living flower," she said. "The performance aspect is particularly important, and I hope audiences appreciate the energy created between myself and the dancers."

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
