Red Velvet's Irene releases first solo album 'Like A Flower'



YOON SO-YEON

Red Velvet's Irene's first solo album, “Like A Flower,” is a flower that bloomed thanks to her fans' love and support, the singer said Tuesday, the day of the album's release."I want to thank Luvy for waiting such a long time for my solo album — they’re the reason I could gather the courage to release it," Irene said in a press release Tuesday, ahead of the album's 6 p.m. release.Luvy is the nickname for Red Velvet's official fan club, ReVeluv.Irene officially launched her solo career with the release of “Like A Flower” on Tuesday.The eight-track album showcases Irene's versatility, with songs spanning multiple genres, including dance, ballad and R&B, according to her agency, SM Entertainment.The agency also said that the title track, "Like A Flower," is a pop dance song characterized by its dreamy and addictive melody."This album was completed after deeply contemplating the stories I wanted to tell," Irene said. "While I have some mixed emotions, I’ve prepared it with my absolute best effort."The artist emphasized her intention to demonstrate her musical range, encouraging fans to explore each track and discover new dimensions of her artistry.The title track carries a metaphorical message about personal growth and self-empowerment, Irene said."The song represents taking small steps of courage and beautifully blooming, just like a living flower," she said. "The performance aspect is particularly important, and I hope audiences appreciate the energy created between myself and the dancers."BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]