Actor Jung Woo-sung may not attend Blue Dragon Film Awards, local media says

Actor Jung Woo-sung may not be attending the upcoming Blue Dragon Film Awards, according to local media outlets Star Today and YTN on Tuesday."It is true that he has expressed his intention not to attend, but discussions are still ongoing," Jung's agency Artist Company was quoted as saying by the two outlets on Tuesday. "We have no further comments on Jung's private life and no official statements to make."This decision follows recent media reports confirming him as the biological father of model Moon Ga-bi's son and rumors of a concurrent relationship with another woman.On Sunday, local media outlet Dispatch reported that Jung is the father of Moon's son. The following day, Ten Asia reported that Jung may have been in a relationship with another woman while Moon was pregnant. In response, Jung's agency released a statement on Monday, stating that it cannot confirm matters related to the actor's personal life.Jung is best known for starring in films like “12.12: The Day” (2023), “The King” (2017), “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016), and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008).Jung is nominated for Best Actor for his role in "12.12: The Day" at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, scheduled for Saturday in Yeouido, western Seoul. Saturday's event would have been his first public appearance since news broke about the actor's son.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]