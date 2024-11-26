Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi break up after 9 years

Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi ended their nine-year relationship, media reports said Tuesday.“Jung and Lee have broken up and decided to remain good colleagues and co-workers,” Jung’s agency Saram Entertainment told local news outlet The Korea Economic Daily.Further details of the breakup were not disclosed to the press.The two began dating in 2015 and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2016.Jung started her career in 2010 as a model through "Korea’s Next Top Model” and walked in New York Fashion Week in 2016. She made her acting debut in the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021), which became a global sensation. She portrayed the role of North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok.Debuting in 2013, actor Lee is best known for the 2015 TVN series “Reply 1988” and the 2019 comedy film “Extreme Job.”BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]