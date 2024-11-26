 Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi break up after 9 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi break up after 9 years

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 16:16
Actor Lee Dong-hwi, left, and Jung Ho-yeon [YONHAP, NEWS1]

Actor Lee Dong-hwi, left, and Jung Ho-yeon [YONHAP, NEWS1]

 
Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi ended their nine-year relationship, media reports said Tuesday.
 
“Jung and Lee have broken up and decided to remain good colleagues and co-workers,” Jung’s agency Saram Entertainment told local news outlet The Korea Economic Daily.
 
Further details of the breakup were not disclosed to the press.
 
The two began dating in 2015 and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2016.
 

Related Article

 
Jung started her career in 2010 as a model through "Korea’s Next Top Model” and walked in New York Fashion Week in 2016. She made her acting debut in the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021), which became a global sensation. She portrayed the role of North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok.
 
Debuting in 2013, actor Lee is best known for the 2015 TVN series “Reply 1988” and the 2019 comedy film “Extreme Job.”
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags Jung Ho-yeon Lee Dong-hwi

More in Movies

Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi break up after 9 years

Actor Jung Woo-sung may not attend Blue Dragon Film Awards, local media says

Hong Sang-soo's 'By The Stream' wins Best Feature Film at Spanish film festival

Film 'Bogotá: City of the Lost' to premiere in December

Disney marks four years of APAC originals with Singapore content showcase

Related Stories

Jung Ho-yeon talks her next steps after 'Squid Game'

Hoyeon to appear in The Weeknd music video

Lee Seung-gi, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-hwi to star in new Tving series

'Squid Game' stars see their social media followers surge

Filming begins for 'Possession' starring Kang Dong-won, Huh Joon-ho
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)