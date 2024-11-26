KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21

This year’s KBS Entertainment Awards will take place in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 21, according to KBS on Tuesday.The awards ceremony is an annual year-end event recognizing those who have excelled in entertainment programs by the national broadcaster KBS. The ceremony first launched in 1987 under the name of KBS Comedy Awards and changed to the current name in 2002.Comedian Shin Dong-yup, actor Cho Yi-hyun and model Joo Woo-jae hosted last year’s event, and the variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” won the grand award.The list of nominees has not yet been unveiled.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]