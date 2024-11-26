 KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 15:12
Cast of variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” poses for a photo at last year's KBS Entertainment Awards. [NEWS1]

Cast of variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” poses for a photo at last year's KBS Entertainment Awards. [NEWS1]

 
This year’s KBS Entertainment Awards will take place in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 21, according to KBS on Tuesday.
 
The awards ceremony is an annual year-end event recognizing those who have excelled in entertainment programs by the national broadcaster KBS. The ceremony first launched in 1987 under the name of KBS Comedy Awards and changed to the current name in 2002.
 

Related Article

 
Comedian Shin Dong-yup, actor Cho Yi-hyun and model Joo Woo-jae hosted last year’s event, and the variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” won the grand award.
 
The list of nominees has not yet been unveiled.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags KBS Entertainment Awards

More in Television

KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21

Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji draws winning lottery numbers

Action, adventure, drama: 10 K-content projects revealed in Disney+'s upcoming slate

Actor Jung Woo-sung relationship rumors surface as actor confirms child is his

Conflict arises between Jung Woo-sung and Moon Ga-bi over parenting

Related Stories

Dancer No:ze to appear as guest presenter at KBS Entertainment Awards

Na Hoon-a’s KBS concert wins silver prize at the Telly Awards

KBS Entertainment Awards announces nominations for Grand Prize

Shame on KBS (KOR)

Clear away suspicions (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)