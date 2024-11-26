 Korea Creative Content Agency's year-end seminar to review market, forecast trends
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Korea Creative Content Agency's year-end seminar to review market, forecast trends

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 17:22
An official from the Korea Creative Content Agency speaks at an opening ceremony of a business center in Mexico on Nov. 7. [YONHAP]

An official from the Korea Creative Content Agency speaks at an opening ceremony of a business center in Mexico on Nov. 7. [YONHAP]

 
The Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) will host a year-end seminar on Dec. 3 to review this year’s content market and forecast next year’s trends.
 
"The seminar will invite content experts to discuss key issues in the content industry and share industry prospects," said Kocca in its press release on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The first session of the seminar will review the latest issues and trends, such as artificial intelligence and intellectual property. Strategies for reaching the global market will also be discussed in this session.
 
In the second session, experts will hold a roundtable discussion on two themes: "consumer taste and prospects for content preference" and "content industry prospects and production."
 
"Kocca is holding this annual year-end seminar to provide insights for content companies to swiftly develop business plans and strategies," said Yoo Hyun-seok, the agency’s acting director. 
 
"We will continue to grow as a policy research center for the industry through trend analysis and discussions on issues to address the rapidly changing industry."
 
More information on the seminar and registration are available on the event’s official website. Videos of the seminar will be released on Dec. 13 on the agency’s official YouTube channel.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags KOCCA

More in Television

Korea Creative Content Agency's year-end seminar to review market, forecast trends

Paris to host massive hide-and-seek game to celebrate 'Squid Game' season two

KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21

Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji draws winning lottery numbers

Action, adventure, drama: 10 K-content projects revealed in Disney+'s upcoming slate

Related Stories

Kocca to inject 95.7 billion won in content industry this year

Kocca opens business centers in Japan to boost Korean content expansion

Government to provide translated foreign legal information for domestic content companies

Korea's webtoon industry grew by 48.6% year-on-year in 2021

Gov't to host esports event for students with disabilities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)