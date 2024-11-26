Korea Creative Content Agency's year-end seminar to review market, forecast trends

The Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) will host a year-end seminar on Dec. 3 to review this year’s content market and forecast next year’s trends."The seminar will invite content experts to discuss key issues in the content industry and share industry prospects," said Koccain its press release on Tuesday.The first session of the seminar will review the latest issues and trends, such as artificial intelligence and intellectual property. Strategies for reaching the global market will also be discussed in this session.In the second session, experts will hold a roundtable discussion on two themes: "consumer taste and prospects for content preference" and "content industry prospects and production.""Kocca is holding this annual year-end seminar to provide insights for content companies to swiftly develop business plans and strategies," said Yoo Hyun-seok, the agency’s acting director."We will continue to grow as a policy research center for the industry through trend analysis and discussions on issues to address the rapidly changing industry."More information on the seminar and registration are available on the event’s. Videos of the seminar will be released on Dec. 13 on the agency’s official YouTube channel.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]