 Paris to host massive hide-and-seek game to celebrate 'Squid Game' season two
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Paris to host massive hide-and-seek game to celebrate 'Squid Game' season two

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 17:16
Poster announcing the hide-and-seek event set to take place on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on Dec. 1. [NETFLIX KOREA]

Poster announcing the hide-and-seek event set to take place on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on Dec. 1. [NETFLIX KOREA]

 
A massive hide-and-seek game will take place in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday, Netflix France announced on Monday, in celebration of the upcoming release of the second season of global hit series, “Squid Game.”
 
“The event takes place on Champs-Élysées street on Dec. 1 with 456 'Squid Game' fans, selected at random,” the event host, Netflix France, said. Participants will compete in a real-life version of the thrilling hide-and-seek game that was featured in the first season of Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" (2021).
 

Related Article

 
Participants will be divided into three teams, each guided by three popular content creators, according to Netflix France. The winner will receive an exclusive invitation to the premiere preview of the new season, scheduled for Dec. 10.
 
Spectators can watch the game from specially arranged seating at the site. Interactive booths will also be offered to allow visitors to experience traditional Korean games. Netflix France collaborated with the Champs-Élysées Committee to bring this event to life.
 
The first season of “Squid Game” gained global popularity, topping Netflix’s TV series chart for 46 consecutive days. It was also ranked as the most watched Netflix show in 94 countries, including the United States and France, according to the streaming platform.
 
The second season, set to premiere on Dec. 26, will follow the story of the main character Gi-hun, who reenters the deadly game after winning in the first season.  
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Squid Game Paris

More in Television

Korea Creative Content Agency's year-end seminar to review market, forecast trends

Paris to host massive hide-and-seek game to celebrate 'Squid Game' season two

KBS Entertainment Awards to be held on Dec. 21

Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji draws winning lottery numbers

Action, adventure, drama: 10 K-content projects revealed in Disney+'s upcoming slate

Related Stories

Squid sales soar following success of Netflix series

'Squid Game' director hints at mix of Korean challenges, global favorites for season two

A year after its release, 'Squid Game' proves K-content is not a passing trend

Dystopian images of Korea

Not even the Great Firewall of China can keep out 'Squid Game'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)