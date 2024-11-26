Paris to host massive hide-and-seek game to celebrate 'Squid Game' season two

A massive hide-and-seek game will take place in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday, Netflix France announced on Monday, in celebration of the upcoming release of the second season of global hit series, “Squid Game.”“The event takes place on Champs-Élysées street on Dec. 1 with 456 'Squid Game' fans, selected at random,” the event host, Netflix France, said. Participants will compete in a real-life version of the thrilling hide-and-seek game that was featured in the first season of Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" (2021).Participants will be divided into three teams, each guided by three popular content creators, according to Netflix France. The winner will receive an exclusive invitation to the premiere preview of the new season, scheduled for Dec. 10.Spectators can watch the game from specially arranged seating at the site. Interactive booths will also be offered to allow visitors to experience traditional Korean games. Netflix France collaborated with the Champs-Élysées Committee to bring this event to life.The first season of “Squid Game” gained global popularity, topping Netflix’s TV series chart for 46 consecutive days. It was also ranked as the most watched Netflix show in 94 countries, including the United States and France, according to the streaming platform.The second season, set to premiere on Dec. 26, will follow the story of the main character Gi-hun, who reenters the deadly game after winning in the first season.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]