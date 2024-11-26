South Korea to try developing alliance with U.S. 'in best way possible' under Trump 2.0, says ambassador to Washington

South Korea will continue to make efforts to develop its alliance with the United States in the best way possible under the incoming second Donald Trump administration, its top envoy said Monday.Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks amid concerns that Trump's reelection could lead to significant changes in policies related to the alliance, security and other shared issues, given his unconventional and transactional approach to running state affairs."We put the top priority on continuing to develop the best possible South Korea-U.S. alliance, regardless of the change in the U.S. leadership," Cho said in a presser with Korean correspondents in Washington."We will continue to closely work with the U.S. to ensure the firm combined defense posture through the allies' extended deterrence and to further enhance that," he said.Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to defending its ally using all of its military capabilities, including nuclear. It was outlined in the joint declaration from the leaders' summit in April last year.Cho highlighted that making such efforts has become more crucial given the big change in the security environment, compared with the first Trump term, including the deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia.Following Trump's election win in November, Cho flew to Florida to meet Trump's aides at his Mar-a-Lago residence in an effort to strengthen connections with the Trump side.President Yoon Suk Yeol was one of the world leaders Trump spoke to by phone soon after his election victory. Trump specifically mentioned to Yoon that shipbuilding can be an area of cooperation with South Korea."We got off to a good start," Cho said.Cho said the government has worked to build networks with people close to Trump, including his own meeting with Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for the national security adviser, and other key Republicans."We are preparing for Trump 2.0 based on the diverse networks between the two sides and including the business sectors," Cho added."We will, in advance, manage the predictable economic issues, such as tariffs, the IRA and the CHIPS Act, and make every effort we need to create an environment favorable to our companies," Cho said.During his campaign, Trump vowed to overturn massive subsidy programs for electric vehicles and semiconductor companies, introduced by the Joe Biden administration, and impose general tariffs of up to 20 percent on imported products, and as much as 60 percent for Chinese products.Yonhap