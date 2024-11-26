Uzbek national who fled to Korea after assassination attempt extradited

An Uzbek national who fled to South Korea after an assassination attempt on a former presidential aide in Uzbekistan has been extradited following his arrest, police said Tuesday.The suspect was arrested in Taean, South Chungcheong, on Saturday, after being placed on Interpol's wanted persons list on charges of attempting to assassinate Komil Allamjonov in Tashkent on Oct. 26, the National Police Agency said.According to local media, two unidentified assailants fired eight gunshots at a vehicle carrying Allamjonov, but no one was injured.One of the suspects reportedly fled to South Korea on a tourist visa shortly after the assassination attempt.Yonhap