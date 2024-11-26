Heavy snow forecast for Seoul from Wednesday morning, commuters advised to exercise caution

Heavy snowfall is expected nationwide early Wednesday, potentially disrupting the morning commute.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), rain was observed across various regions as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. As cold air moves southward later in the day, rain in central areas and eastern North Jeolla will turn to snow overnight.Snow or rain will spread to most parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, with significant snowfall expected to accumulate, particularly in the central region.Seoul is also forecast to experience its first snowfall of the season. The average first snowfall date for Seoul is Nov. 21, making this year’s first slightly delayed.Snowfall in Seoul, Gyeonggi, and Incheon is expected to range from 3 to 8 centimeters (1.18 to 3.14 inches) by Thursday, while eastern Gyeonggi may see over 10 centimeters. Gangwon is forecast to receive 5 to 15 centimeters of snow starting Tuesday afternoon, with some areas potentially facing over 20 centimeters. Heavy snow is also expected in southern regions, with eastern North Jeolla likely to see up to 15 centimeters or more.Substantial snowfall is expected to hit the Seoul metropolitan area and other regions on Wednesday morning, necessitating preparations. A heavy snow advisory may be issued for the central region.Heavy snow advisories can be issued when over 5 centimeters accumulate in 24 hours.“Heavy, dense snow will fall at rates of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour in the Seoul metropolitan area, North Chungcheong, eastern North Jeolla and the northeastern mountains of North Gyeongsang from early morning to mid-morning on Wednesday,” said the KMA. “It is advisable to avoid driving and use public transportation during peak commuting hours.”From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, more intense snowfall is expected as cloud bands from the Yellow Sea move inland, impacting regions including the Seoul metropolitan area. However, slight temperature variations could lead to a mix of rain and snow even within the same district.Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, accompanied by strong winds intensifying the cold. On Wednesday, Seoul's morning low is forecast at 1 degree Celsius (33.8 degrees Fahrenheit), with wind chill bringing it down to minus 1 degrees. Even during the day, the wind chill is expected to keep temperatures feeling around freezing.“On Thursday, temperatures will fall below 0 degrees Celsius in most regions, dropping below minus 5 degrees in Gangwon, with daytime highs remaining below 5 degrees, especially in central areas," said the KMA."Strong winds will further lower the wind chill, making it feel colder. Please take extra care of your health."Parts of Cheorwon County, Gangwon, experienced hailstones on Tuesday. According to the Gangwon branch of the KMA and Cheorwon county government, hail fell intermittently across the region from 12:30 p.m. for about two hours.The KMA will issue a heavy snow advisory for certain areas in Gangwon, including Taebaek and the northern, central, and southern mountainous regions, effective on 6 p.m. The total expected snowfall by Thursday is between 10 to 20 centimeters, with some areas potentially receiving more than 30 centimeters.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]