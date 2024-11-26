Mount Halla braces for first snowfall of the season as Jeju temperatures drop

The first snow of the season is expected to blanket Mount Halla in Jeju on Tuesday.The Jeju Island branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted intermittent rain across the island until noon, with rain or snow expected in higher mountain areas.After the rain subsides in the afternoon, light drizzles or snow flurries may occur in colder mountain regions.Rain is forecast to return early Wednesday morning, accompanied by snow in mountainous areas and a mix of rain or snow in mid-mountain regions.The anticipated precipitation through Thursday is expected to range from 5 to 30 millimeters (0.19 to 1.18 inches), while snowfall in mountainous areas is projected to reach between 5 and 15 centimeters.The weather agency said that heavy and dense snow, falling at a rate of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour, could occur in Jeju’s mountainous areas between late Wednesday afternoon and nighttime.If confirmed, this would mark the first snow of the season for Mount Halla, about 15 days later than last year, when snow was first observed on Nov. 12.In previous years, Mount Halla’s first snowfall occurred on Nov. 30 in 2022, Nov. 8 in 2021, Nov. 29 in 2020 and Nov. 19 in 2019.“Even a temperature difference of around 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) depending on elevation can determine whether precipitation falls as rain or snow. We advise checking the latest weather updates,” the weather agency said.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]