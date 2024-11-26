Chungbuk National University, Korea National University of Transportation clash over merger name and majors



LEE TAE-HEE

As Chungbuk National University and Korea National University of Transportation plan to merge, the question of which name will live on and how overlapping majors will be handled remains a point of contention.The two universities have agreed to merge by March 2027, but the transport university opted out of Tuesday's vote on the merged entity's name. According to the transport university, it withdrew due to concerns that "Chungbuk National University is pushing for certain details on its own, without thorough discussion."The universities also failed to reach an agreement on which campuses will host which majors, or how to handle overlapping majors offered by both institutions.Despite the transport university's decision not to participate, the vote proceeded with only Chungbuk National University students, faculty and staff casting ballots. The online vote, which closed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, considered four name options submitted by the universities. Chungbuk National University proposed either its original name or Glocal Chungbuk National University, while Korea National University of Transportation suggested its own name or Hankuk National University.A briefing session to explain the merger plans, scheduled for Monday, was also canceled.The merger follows the universities' selection for the Glocal University 30 program last year, which provides government funding of 100 billion won ($71.4 million) over five years. The coalition of universities applied for the funding on the condition they merge. A formal merger plan, which was submitted to the Ministry of Education in June, did not include specifics on the merged university's name or its majors. The name chosen through the vote was to be included in the final merger plan, due to be submitted to the ministry by Thursday.Rep. Lee Kang-il, a Democratic Party lawmaker and Chungbuk National University alumnus, has called for the merged institution to retain his alma mater's name. He argued that Chungbuk National University, one of the 10 flagship national universities, holds significant cultural and educational value in North Chungcheong."Chungbuk National University was established in response to the local community's strong desire for higher education and has since grown into a leading university representing North Chungcheong," said Rep. Lee. "Given the significance of Chungbuk National University as a flagship national university, it must demonstrate responsibility and uphold its name."BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]