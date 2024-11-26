Dongduk Women’s University to file injunction against student protest over coed plan



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Dongduk Women's University plans to file an injunction to end its students' occupation of the university’s main building, as clashes continue over coeducation discussions.The university said Tuesday that it will seek an injunction from the Seoul Northern District Court to remove students occupying the building. Although the exact filing date was not specified, the university said it could be as early as Tuesday.The main building houses administrative offices, including the Office of Admissions and the Office of Academic Affairs, which the university says are crucial for managing freshman admissions and other tasks.Students began occupying the building on Nov. 11 to protest discussions about transitioning the school to a coeducational institution. The university and the student council previously agreed to halt coed talks for now and to include students in any future discussions. In return, the student council ended its boycott of classes and withdrew from other occupied buildings, except for the main building.However, the student council insists it will continue occupying the main building unless the university completely abandons plans for coeducation.University President Kim Myung-ae issued a statement Monday urging students to end the "unlawful occupation" and engage in "respectful dialogue and constructive debate" over the coeducation proposal.The university also announced Tuesday that students will not be able to use the Centennial Memorial Hall building, which was previously occupied by students, apart from taking scheduled classes.This means that students will not be able to use facilities inside the building's Dongduk ICC, which includes the computer room, library and study rooms, until further notice.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]