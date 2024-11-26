 University of Utah Asia Campus signs 'K-Entrepreneurship' deal with Jinju, Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

University of Utah Asia Campus signs 'K-Entrepreneurship' deal with Jinju, Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 18:20
Right to left, Gregory Hill, chief administrative officer of the University of Utah Asia Campus, Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation Chairman Kim Jong-wook and Jinju Mayor Jo Kyoo-il Jo hold copies of a signed MOU on Monday at the Utah Asia Campus in Songdo, Incheon. [UNIVERSITY OF UTAH ASIA CAMPUS]

Right to left, Gregory Hill, chief administrative officer of the University of Utah Asia Campus, Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation Chairman Kim Jong-wook and Jinju Mayor Jo Kyoo-il Jo hold copies of a signed MOU on Monday at the Utah Asia Campus in Songdo, Incheon. [UNIVERSITY OF UTAH ASIA CAMPUS]

 
The University of Utah Asia Campus (UAC) announced Tuesday it will expand the country's entrepreneurship spirit globally through a partnership with Jinju City and the Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation.
 
The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Utah Asia Campus in Songdo, Incheon, on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Under the agreement, the three parties aim to focus on establishing a collaborative framework to spread the principles of K-entrepreneurship, which refers to the entrepreneurial spirit of four prominent conglomerates - Samsung, LG, GS Corp and Hyosung.
 
The MOU outlines plans for several key initiatives, including hosting entrepreneurship-focused conferences and forums, developing academic exchange programs, and creating opportunities for community engagement projects that embody the principles of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.  
 
Jo Kyoo-il, the mayor of Jinju City, highlighted the potential of the partnership during the signing event, emphasizing the city's ambition to become a hub for global entrepreneurship. He also expressed confidence that the collaboration with UAC would accelerate efforts to position the city as an international destination for students and aspiring entrepreneurs.
 
"This collaboration not only amplifies the reach of K-Entrepreneurship but also positions the University of Utah Asia Campus as a leader in fostering global innovation and entrepreneurial excellence," said Gregory Hill, chief administrative officer of the UAC.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea UAC Jinju

More in K-campus

University of Utah Asia Campus signs 'K-Entrepreneurship' deal with Jinju, Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation

Dongduk Women’s University to file injunction against student protest over coed plan

Chungbuk National University, Korea National University of Transportation clash over merger name and majors

Dongduk Women's University conflict continues as students occupy main building

Seoul's 'Help Me' safety bell supplies exhausted hours after online booking begins

Related Stories

Reviving the spirit of the early entrepreneurship

First case of coronavirus found in pet on home soil

Designate Chokseokru as a National Treasure (KOR)

[Journalism Internship] UAC offers new opportunities for students

Designate Chokseokru as a National Treasure
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)