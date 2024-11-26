University of Utah Asia Campus signs 'K-Entrepreneurship' deal with Jinju, Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation

The University of Utah Asia Campus (UAC) announced Tuesday it will expand the country's entrepreneurship spirit globally through a partnership with Jinju City and the Jinju K-Entrepreneurship Foundation.The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Utah Asia Campus in Songdo, Incheon, on Monday.Under the agreement, the three parties aim to focus on establishing a collaborative framework to spread the principles of K-entrepreneurship, which refers to the entrepreneurial spirit of four prominent conglomerates - Samsung, LG, GS Corp and Hyosung.The MOU outlines plans for several key initiatives, including hosting entrepreneurship-focused conferences and forums, developing academic exchange programs, and creating opportunities for community engagement projects that embody the principles of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.Jo Kyoo-il, the mayor of Jinju City, highlighted the potential of the partnership during the signing event, emphasizing the city's ambition to become a hub for global entrepreneurshipHe also expressed confidence that the collaboration with UAC would accelerate efforts to position the city as an international destination for students and aspiring entrepreneurs."This collaboration not only amplifies the reach of K-Entrepreneurship but also positions the University of Utah Asia Campus as a leader in fostering global innovation and entrepreneurial excellence," said Gregory Hill, chief administrative officer of the UAC.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]