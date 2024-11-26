 Russia shoots down eight ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine
Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 10:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin [YONHAP]

Russia shot down eight ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. 
 
“Eight ballistic missiles, six U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems,” said the ministry’s latest military summary published on Monday.
 

The ministry did not specify the type of missile or the exact location of the interception.  
 
Alexei Smirnov, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, also wrote on Telegram earlier that the air defense system intercepted a Russian troop attack overnight, destroying seven Ukrainian missiles and seven drones.  
 
This attack marks the second time Ukraine has deployed Western-supplied long-range weapons on Russian soil — U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missiles and British-made Storm Shadow missiles on Nov. 19 and 20 — after receiving approval from Washington.
 
Shortly after the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a newly developed intermediate-range ballistic missile, named Oreshnik. In a televised address, he reiterated Russia’s commitment to continue testing its new missiles, amid rising tensions.
 
On Monday, Russia also reported that Ukrainian drones had hit a facility in the country, while Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian missile strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv wounded more than 30.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
