Sister of North Korea's leader angrily accuses South of sending anti-regime leaflets



MICHAEL LEE

lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued an angry statement on Tuesday accusing South Korea of sending anti-regime leaflets across the border.According to the North's state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo-jong claimed "ROK scum" had sent "various kinds of political agitation leaflets and dirty things" into areas of the North close to the inter-Korean border on Tuesday.ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, the official name of South Korea.Kim also said the regime's security forces have blocked the affected areas while they search, gather and dispose of the materials."We strongly denounce the despicable acts of the ROK scum who committed the provocation of polluting the inviolable territory of the DPRK by scattering anti-DPRK political and conspiratorial agitation things again," she said, referring to the North by the acronym for its official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Last week, Kim accused Seoul of sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North and warned that the South would pay a "dear price." Shortly afterward, the North launched trash-filled balloons across the border into the South.North Korea has reacted angrily to South Korean activists sending balloons across the border, which typically carry anti-regime propaganda leaflets and South Korean consumer goods.BY MICHAEL LEE, YONHAP [lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr]