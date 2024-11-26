서울시, 한강 영문 표기는 'Han River' 아닌 'Hangang River'

보름달 모양의 계류식 가스 기구 서울달이 한강 위에 떠 있다. [서울관광재단]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday recommended that people and organizations call the river that divides Seoul the "Hangang River" rather than the "Han River," a move confusing the English-speaking community because of its perceived redundancy.서울시는 화요일(11월19일) 서울을 가르며 흐르는 한강을 영어로 표기할 때 ‘Han River’가 아닌 ‘Hangang River’로 해달라고 시민과 단체에 권고했다. 하지만 중복적이라는 느낌을 주기 때문에 영어 사용자들을 혼란스럽게 하는 조치라는 지적이다.The city government argues that media outlets and online platforms’ inconsistent use of the river’s English name confuses the general public and foreign tourists. A city official noted, however, that no formal complaints had been received regarding the proper use of the name.서울시는 언론과 인터넷 포털사이트 등에서 한강의 영문 표기가 일관되지 않아 시민과 관광객들을 혼란스럽게 한다고 주장한다. 그러나 시관계자는 영문 표기 관련 공식적인 불만이 접수된 바는 없다고 했다.In 2010, the Seoul city government designated the river’s official name as the Hangang River to unify its English-language name in promotional materials. The gang in Hangang translates to “river” in Korean, making the term redundant when paired with the English word “river.”서울시는 2010년 ‘한강공원 내 시설과 홍보물의 외국어 표기 개선 및 홍보계획’을 수립하고, 홍보물에 한강의 공식 영문 표기를 ‘Hangang River’로 통일했다. Hangang 의 ‘gang’을 번역해 영어 ‘리버’와 붙여 쓰면 같은 단어의 반복이 된다.In July 2020, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism established guidelines for writing the names of natural landmarks in English. The rule specifies that Korean terms should first be Romanized, followed by an English descriptor of the geographic feature. For example, Mount Halla on Jeju Island should be written as Hallasan Mountain and Yongdam Falls in Jecheon, North Chungcheong, as Yongdampokpo Falls. An exception to this rule is Dokdo islets in the East Sea, written simply as Dokdo based on an official gazette issued in 2005.지난 2020년 7월 문화체육관광부는 ‘공공 용어의 외국어 번역 및 표기 지침’ 훈령을 제정해 자연 지명 영어표기에 대한 규정을 마련했다. 지침에 따르면 자연 지명의 경우 전체 명칭을 로마자로 표기하고 속성 번역을 병기하는 게 원칙이다. 이에 따라 제주 한라산은 Hallasan Mountain으로, 충북 제천시 용담폭포는 Yongdam Waterfall로 표기해야 한다. 단, 동해 독도는 규칙 예외로 2005년 영문 표기 고시에 따라 ‘Dokdo’라고 표기한다Tuesday’s announcement sparked mixed reactions from Korean readers, with some questioning the practicality of the rule.이런 방침 대해 네티즌들은 엇갈린 반응을 보이며, 일부는 규정의 현실성에 의문을 제기했다.According to a city official, the official reminder of the name comes as the river is a popular tourist attraction, with many events related to the site. “It is time for the public and private sectors to collaborate to provide higher-quality travel services in response to the growing number of foreign tourists and to promote the Hangang River consistently,” said Joo Yong-tae, head of the city government’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters.서울시 관계자에 따르면 한강 표기에 대한 환기는 한강이 인기 있는 관광지로 많은 행사가 열리는 장소이기 때문이다. 주용태 서울시 미래한강본부장은 “외국인 관광객 증가에 발맞춰 더욱 수준 높은 관광 서비스 제공과 한강에 대한 일관성 있는 홍보를 위해 민관이 협력해야 할 때”라고 말했다.The Korea JoongAng Daily editorial board has decided to maintain the use of the Han River terminology according to our style guide.코리아중앙데일리 편집국은 신문의 스타일 가이드에 따라 한강의 영어 표기를 ‘Han River’로 유지하기로 결정했다.WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr, kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]