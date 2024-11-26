Four unions representing 70,000 workers to launch strike next week



LEE SOO-JUNG

Over 70,000 railway, metro and state-hired education workers will launch an indefinite general strike next week.Four labor unions — the Korean Railway Workers' Union (KRWU), a Seoul Metro labor union, a group representing workers on subway line No. 9 and a union of education workers and assistants — declared an upcoming strike on Tuesday during a joint press conference held in front of the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul.Unionized railway employees will begin the strike on Dec. 5, with the three other unions set to take labor action on Dec. 6.The Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union (KPTU), representing truckers, will stage strikes for two days, on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, pushing for a bill to set minimum wages. According to the KPTU, other labor unions from the National Pension Service and the Korea Gas Corp. and public service workers hired by local governments are planning to strike or take labor action."The collective strike is to safeguard public safety and to guarantee basic labor rights," KPTU said.