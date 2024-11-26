 Four unions representing 70,000 workers to launch strike next week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Four unions representing 70,000 workers to launch strike next week

Published: 26 Nov. 2024, 15:43 Updated: 26 Nov. 2024, 16:03
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE SOO-JUNG
Workers serving in public transportation industry protest in front of the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Workers serving in public transportation industry protest in front of the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

 
Over 70,000 railway, metro and state-hired education workers will launch an indefinite general strike next week.
 
Four labor unions — the Korean Railway Workers’ Union (KRWU), a Seoul Metro labor union, a group representing workers on subway line No. 9 and a union of education workers and assistants — declared an upcoming strike on Tuesday during a joint press conference held in front of the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
 
Unionized railway employees will begin the strike on Dec. 5, with the three other unions set to take labor action on Dec. 6.
 

Related Article

The Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union (KPTU), representing truckers, will stage strikes for two days, on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, pushing for a bill to set minimum wages. According to the KPTU, other labor unions from the National Pension Service and the Korea Gas Corp. and public service workers hired by local governments are planning to strike or take labor action.
 
“The collective strike is to safeguard public safety and to guarantee basic labor rights,” KPTU said. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea

More in Social Affairs

Better work-life balance, changes to education system needed to raise Korea's birthrate, experts say

Four unions representing 70,000 workers to launch strike next week

'Cyber wrecker' in Tzuyang case additionally charged with defaming streamers, YouTuber

Rise in out-of-wedlock births in spotlight after Jung Woo-sung's baby news

Protest performance represents women's deaths with 192 pairs of shoes

Related Stories

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)