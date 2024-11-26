Where is the vision for the country?

November 2024 is in turbulence, literally. Earlier this month, Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election. In Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an apology in a press conference to mark his midterm. North Korea has deployed troops for Russia in the war in Ukraine, making the international situation unpredictable. As each of these events could have a major impact on state affairs and national security, the entire nation is watching the situation with anxiety.While various waves are crashing down on us, there’s an even bigger wave hiding behind them — the fundamental transformation of civilization that AI and quantum technology will bring. Just like humanity entered the modern era with James Watt’s invention of the steam engine at the end of the 18th century, the impact of AI will be comparable to that of the steam engine in the first industrial revolution.At the time, countries were divided into advanced and developing countries depending on how they accepted the industrial revolution. But now, the rise and fall of a country will be determined by how it responds to the social changes brought about by AI. It is natural for a country to mobilize all its strength and seek countermeasures at such a critical juncture. But the situation in Korea is lamentable. Politicians are raising their voices every day about who met with whom and whether there are transcripts of their secret conversations. Who will remember these petty political fights in a decade or even five years from now?The tidal wave of the fourth industrial revolution or the severity of the current international situation will dictate the fate of our country. What we do today will decide whether our descendants will live as proud global citizens of a developed country or shed tears as citizens of a developing country.In 1975, Japanese intellectuals published an article titled “Japan’s Suicide” in the monthly magazine Bungei Shunju (Annals of Arts and Culture), warning that the country would be destroyed if populism swept and if the people and leadership chose short-term interests over the future. In fact, Japan went through a bubble economy and gradually declined while Korea has been diligently catching up and is now equal to or ahead of Japan in many sectors.But now, Korea is facing a similar situation to the one warned in that article. It has no vision for the future and doesn’t even consider it. When Korea was growing rapidly, it had a goal of industrialization and democratization to become an advanced country. Although there were disagreements about the order and methods, the majority of Koreans agreed on this long-term goal.But somehow, the discourse of the future has disappeared in Korea. After the Economic Planning Board, which was in charge of future planning, was merged into the Finance Ministry, thinking about the future has been pushed aside in favor of current issues. But a strong vision for the future can serve as a beacon in dealing with current issues.For instance, the response to the Ukraine war — which has suddenly become a key factor in our foreign and security affairs due to the dispatch of North Korean troops — will also depend on whether our country’s goal is to defend democratic values or prioritize economic interests.It may seem unreasonable to talk about a vision for the future in the middle of fierce political fights. But even if it’s difficult to reach consensus on current issues due to immediate interests, agreeing on a vision for the future may be possible for the greater good. Talking about the future also has the effect of broadening the horizons of politicians and the public in the long term. Of course, the most pressing reason is that given the tidal wave of technological advancement and the current international situation, thinking about the future is not an option but a necessity.According to various surveys, the happiness index for Koreans ranks at the bottom in the world. Although incomes rise every year, people’s happiness goes down. Korea’s suicide rate is one of the highest in the world. The youngsters sarcastically call themselves as “the give-up generation.” We are feeling more unhappy now than when our economy was poor.Perhaps the biggest reason is a lack of hope for the future. Even if today may be tough, it is bearable if there is hope that tomorrow will be better. But if the future looks darker than the present, we would feel unhappy. The answer to overcoming this crisis lies in showing the people the future of the country. This is why we need a long-term vision for the country’s future, no matter how harsh the current reality is.Translation by the Korea JoongAng Daily staff.