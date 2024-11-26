How to foster talents for generative AI

Generative AI is rapidly establishing itself as a cornerstone technology in industrial operations, revolutionizing corporate workflows, reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Beyond automating repetitive tasks, generative AI supports strategic decision-making and creative problem-solving, thereby boosting organizational competitiveness.In this evolving landscape, businesses worldwide face an urgent need to cultivate talent capable of effectively integrating generative AI into their operations. For Korean companies, this challenge underscores the necessity of upskilling existing employees and reskilling the workforce.Upskilling focuses on enhancing the competencies required to maximize efficiency in existing roles. The marketing and customer service sectors are seeing a growing need for upskilling due to generative AI. In marketing, AI-powered tools enable the extraction of deep consumer insights, allowing teams to predict customer behavior and devise more strategic campaigns.Similarly, customer service departments can leverage AI chatbots to automate routine inquiries, freeing up resources to address complex customer needs and elevate service quality. By embracing upskilling, businesses can simultaneously improve the speed and quality of task execution, enhancing overall operational performance.Reskilling, on the other hand, prepares employees to adapt to emerging roles and technologies, with its demand especially pronounced in fields like data analytics, AI model operation and software development. For instance, data analysts can advance from traditional data processing to designing and operating AI models, contributing to the development of more sophisticated business strategies.Developers, too, can enhance their productivity by integrating AI tools into their workflows for automated code reviews and testing. These transformative skills ensure that employees remain agile in a rapidly changing technological environment, equipping them to meet the challenges of the future workplace.National-level support is also crucial in fostering AI talent, as governments can play a pivotal role by offering generative AI training programs and promoting industry-academia collaborations, particularly for resource-constrained small and medium-sized enterprises. Such initiatives would equip businesses with the capabilities needed to stay ahead of industrial transformations and help create a robust foundation for sustainable innovation.As digital transformation accelerates, both businesses and governments must prioritize education and training in the workplace. By committing to upskilling and reskilling programs, organizations can nurture talent that effectively harnesses generative AI, driving innovation and ensuring their leadership in global markets. Through these efforts, Korean companies can position themselves at the forefront of industrial innovation and bolster national competitiveness.Ryan Hwanki Yu, a master’s course student at the KAIST Graduate School of Innovation and Technology Management